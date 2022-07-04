Miami Dolphins React To Death Of Longtime ESPN Personality

LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The sports media world lost a good one on Monday with the passing of longtime reporter and ESPN personality Hank Goldberg.

Goldberg was a staple in the horse racing and NFL community. And the Miami Dolphins paid tribute to their former radio voice.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Hank Goldberg, our former radio analyst and a South Florida sports fixture," the Dolphins tweeted.

Goldberg began his career in Miami where he earned the nickname "Hammerin' Hank" for his gavel slams when he'd disagree with guest or caller.

He'd go on to be the color analyst for the Dolphins from 1978-1992 and built great relationships with the late Don Shula and Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese.

Goldberg transitioned to ESPN in 1993 after the launch of ESPN2 where he appeared on "NFL Countdown" and would contribute picks, as well as analyze horse races on "SportsCenter."

Beloved by almost everyone he came across, he'll certainly be missed.