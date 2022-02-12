Miami Dolphins Reportedly Poaching Top College Football Assistant

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly dipping into the college football ranks for a new offensive assistant.

According to college football insider Pete Thamel, the Dolphins are bringing in Boston College offensive line coach Matt Applebaum at the same position in Miami.

Sources: The Miami Dolphins are expected to hire Boston College offensive line coach Matt Applebaum as the team’s new offensive line coach. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 12, 2022

Matt Applebaum, 38, joined Jeff Hafley’s Boston College staff in 2020, the same year the Eagles produced four All-ACC honorees from the offensive line unit. Before his two-year stint in Chestnut Hill, Applebaum was Townson’s offensive line coach from 2019-20 and Davidson’s offensive line coach/offensive coordinator from 2016-17.

In addition to a couple other offensive assistant gigs at the collegiate level, Applebaum also served as an offensive assistant for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014.

Applebaum is one of the first additions to newly-hired head coach Mike McDaniels’ inaugural staff in Miami.