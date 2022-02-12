The Spun

Miami Dolphins Reportedly Poaching Top College Football Assistant

Miami Dolphins helmet sits on the turf.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: A detailed view of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 27-24. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly dipping into the college football ranks for a new offensive assistant.

According to college football insider Pete Thamel, the Dolphins are bringing in Boston College offensive line coach Matt Applebaum at the same position in Miami.

Matt Applebaum, 38, joined Jeff Hafley’s Boston College staff in 2020, the same year the Eagles produced four All-ACC honorees from the offensive line unit. Before his two-year stint in Chestnut Hill, Applebaum was Townson’s offensive line coach from 2019-20 and Davidson’s offensive line coach/offensive coordinator from 2016-17.

In addition to a couple other offensive assistant gigs at the collegiate level, Applebaum also served as an offensive assistant for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014.

Applebaum is one of the first additions to newly-hired head coach Mike McDaniels’ inaugural staff in Miami.

