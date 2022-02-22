The Spun

Miami Dolphins Signed Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon

A Miami Dolphins helmet on the field in training camp.LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins have signed another quarterback option heading into the 2022 season.

On Tuesday, the organization announced the addition of reserve QB Chris Streveler. He’ll be the third signal caller on the team’s 90-man roster when the new league year gets underway next month.

After going undrafted out of South Dakota in 2018, Streveler played his first two professional seasons with the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers. In 2019, he lead his team to a Grey Cup title.

Ahead of the 2020 season, he signed with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. In seven appearances through two season, he logged 141 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 68.0% completion. He was then waived by the Cardinals this past November and spent the rest of the season on the Ravens practice squad.

Streveler will now join a Dolphins QB room including third-year starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Jacoby Brissett.

