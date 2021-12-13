Miami Faculty Not Happy With Mario Cristobal’s Contract

If you look at a list of the highest paid state employees in the United States, you’ll find the majority are college coaches. Mario Cristobal reportedly signed an $80 million agreement to return to the University of Miami. And a number of faculty members are taking issue with his pay.

Over the past 18 months or so, many UM professors and staff saw compensation cuts during the pandemic.

Now, according to the Miami Herald, staff morale has tanked since learning the figures of Cristobal’s hiring. With many seeing his contract as the latest sign of administrative disrespect towards academia.

Miami welcomes home Mario Cristobal as football head coach. https://t.co/2P1EkMfesS pic.twitter.com/8qiaPXTk63 — University of Miami (@univmiami) December 6, 2021

“It’s hard to imagine how the school really expects to compete for high quality academic talent when it is choosing to spend money in places that it seems to value more highly,” said one anonymous faculty member.

Per the Herald, the university slashed more than $100 million in its matching contributions to faculty members’ retirement plans in the 2020-2021 academic year. With some now believing those cuts were made to help Miami’s lavish spending on athletics.

Mario Cristobal's contract with Miami is worth $80 million over 10 years, per @Manny_Navarro.https://t.co/d0cCB9qkjD pic.twitter.com/vWK72YC8hF — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 6, 2021

Audits show the nonprofit university made upwards of $400 million last year. Thanks to its healthcare system and aggressive faculty reduction. Miami’s renewed focus on athletics can also be attributed to pressure from influential boosters and trustees.

“If [Mario Cristobal] can actually bring $100 million dollars in value to the university, and that can be somehow spread and used by the academic institution, that’s great,” said another anonymous faculty member. “But you would be hard pressed to really justify that.”