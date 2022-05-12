Miami Football Hosted Major Transfer On Visit

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: A general view of banners outside Hard Rock Stadium prior to the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Toledo Rockets on September 23, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The Miami Hurricanes will have a ton of new faces in 2022 following the arrival of Mario Cristobal and his all-star staff. But could the 'Canes be adding one of the top receivers in the transfer portal too?

According to Canes Warning, UCF wide receiver Jaylon Robinson visited the Miami campus recently. Robinson has reportedly visited Ole Miss, Tennessee and TCU as well ahead of his commitment announcement next week.

The former three-star receiver began his college career at Oklahoma, where he had three receptions as a freshman in 2018. But when he transferred to UCF, he really began to emerge as an elite receiver.

In two seasons at UCF, Robinson had 73 receptions for 1,301 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 17.8 yards per catch over those two years.

Mario Cristobal is hoping to install the same high-octane offense that helped revitalize the Ducks during his years at Oregon. Offensive coordinator and receivers coach Josh Gattis has developed numerous wide receivers into prized NFL talents too.

A wide receiver like Jaylon Robinson could definitely give them some of that top-flight speed that the offense craves.

Landing one of the top receivers in the transfer portal over a trio of other Power Five teams would be a huge morale boost to start his tenure as well.

Will Jaylon Robinson join the Miami Hurricanes, or will he take his talents elsewhere?