Miami Football Lands 5-Star Recruit: Fans React

Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes have landed a commitment from another five-star recruit.

Just moments ago, five-star defensive edge Jayden Wayne announced he's committed to the University of Miami.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive lineman picked the Hurricanes over Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State and Oregon.

"#BREAKING: Another 5 to The U! 5 EDGE Jayden Wayne just committed to Mario Cristobal and @CanesFootball Miami continues its hot streak on the recruiting trail!," said 247Sports.

Cristobal began building a relationship with Wayne back at Oregon. He continued that relationship since becoming Miami's new head coach.

"I chose them because of my relationship with coach (Mario) Cristobal and it was the best fit for me," said Wayne.

Wayne and Cristobal will reunited in Coral Gables.

"Mario Cristobal was first to offer 5-star EDGE Jayden Wayne back in July 2019 while at Oregon. Now, the two will link up on the opposite corner of the country in Miami after committing to Cristobal and the Hurricanes," said Gaby Urrutia.



"WELCOME TO THE U JAYDEN WAYNE!!!!!," a fan said.

Cristobal is unstoppable on the recruiting trail.

The Hurricanes are in great shape.