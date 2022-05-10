Miami Heat Make Official Decision On Kyle Lowry For Game 5

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Miami Heat reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during second half in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round at State Farm Arena on April 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat will have to try and win Game 5 vs. the Sixers without one of their key pieces to the puzzle. Veteran guard Kyle Lowry has been ruled out of the contest.

Lowry has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury for some time now. He missed the last two games of the Hawks season and first two of the Heat's current series vs. Philadelphia.

Lowry toughed it out to play in Games 3 and 4, but was ineffective, combining for just 15 points on 3-of-14 shooting.

The Heat will have to try and break the playoff series tie without him, per NBA insider Chris Haynes.

"Miami Heat star Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is out tonight against Philadelphia 76ers," Haynes tweeted.

This is probably the right move by both Lowry and the Heat. As admirable it was for him to tough it out recently, he was actually hurting the team.

Miami hosts the Philadelphia 76ers tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game's winner will take a pivotal 3-2 series lead.