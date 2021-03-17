Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder Reportedly “Discussing” A Trade

With the Mar. 25 NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, the Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly discussing a trade involving veteran journeyman Trevor Ariza.

According to NBA insider Kevin O’Connor, the Thunder are seeking a second-round draft pick in exchange for the 16th-year wing.

Sources: The Heat and Thunder are discussing a trade that’d send Trevor Ariza to Miami. OKC is seeking a second round pick for Ariza from the numerous playoff teams with interest. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 17, 2021

If this trade were to go through, Ariza will have played with six NBA franchise in just the past three years (11 teams overall). His most successful recent stint came in 2018-19 when he averaged a near career-high 14.1 points through 43 games with the Washington Wizards.

Ariza started 21 games with the Portland Trail Blazers to start the 2019-20 season — averaging 11.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. When the NBA season restarted with its bubble format in Orlando, the veteran forward chose to opt out because of an ongoing child custody case for his son, per ESPN.

In 2020-21, Ariza has still yet to return to the league, siting “family matters.” Prior to this season, the 35 year old was bounced all over the league — going from Portland to Houston to Detroit and finally to Oklahoma City all in one week. OKC received Ariza in a three-team trade with the Mavericks and Pistons.

For the Heat, this potential deal could provide a huge boost on the wing. While Miami surely have some elite shooting talent behind the arc in Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, both of these players can at times be defensive liabilities.

In addition to his veteran presence, Ariza can provide some much-needed size and athleticism as a wing defender. He’s no slouch as a shooter either — connecting on 40 percent of his three-point attempts during his most recent campaign in Portland.

Should Miami pull the trigger on this reported trade?