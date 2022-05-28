Miami Heat Receive Punishment For What Happened During Game 6

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 21: Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 21, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Heat 113-106. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Bench decorum is becoming the theme of the NBA's conference Finals (as far as the league office is concerned). On Saturday, the Miami Heat were handed down a $25,000 fine for their behavior in Game 6.

Per NBA Communications:

The Miami Heat organization has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules regarding team bench decorum, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

On multiple occasions, several players stood up for an extended period of time in Miami's team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on, encroaching upon, or entering the playing court during live game action in the Heat's 111-103 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 ...

Miami wasn't hit nearly as hard as the Dallas Mavericks, who were dealt a $100,000 fine from the NBA for similar actions.

And while the Heat won't like the fine, they'll like a lot of what happened in Game 6. Especially Jimmy Butler putting on the cape and scoring 47 points.

Now, Miami is just one win away from another NBA Finals appearance in a do-or-die Game 7 in South Beach.