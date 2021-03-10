Miami Heat Reportedly Make Decision On Meyers Leonard

Miami center Meyers Leonard has been feeling the heat all day.

Earlier on Tuesday, video surfaced of the nine-year veteran using some aggressive hate speech during a Twitch live stream. While playing video games online, the Heat center used a derogatory slur towards an opposing player.

Leonard shouted the K-word, a highly-offensive slur used to demean Jewish people.

Soon after the video surfaced, the NBA quickly condemned his actions. Now, the Miami Heat franchise has stepped up to make a statement.

The team announced that Leonard will be away from the team indefinitely while the NBA conducts its investigation.

NBA insider Shams Charania shared the release on Twitter.

“The Miami HEAT vehemently condemns the use of any form of hate speech,” the team wrote in a statement. “The words used by Meyers Leonard were wrong and we will not tolerate hateful language from anyone associated with our franchise. To hear it from a Miami HEAT player is especially disappointing and hurtful to all those who work here, as well as the larger South Florida, Miami HEAT and NBA communities.

“Meyers Leonard will be away from the team indefinitely. The Miami HEAT will cooperate with the NBA while it conducts its investigation.”

With this kind of painfully anti-Semitic comment from Leonard, it’s good to see his team and the league are taking swift action. Whatever punishment is levied upon the Heat center by the NBA, it’s almost certain the franchise will accept it with no argument.

Leonard has since apologized for the disturbing video, but the damage is already done.

After averaging just 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds through three games with the Heat to start the season, Leonard’s underwent a season-ending shoulder surgery in early February.