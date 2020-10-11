Everyone Made The Same Joke About Miami After Saturday’s Game

Is Miami back?

That’s the question everyone wanted to know the answer to heading into Saturday night’s game against No. 1 Clemson. The Hurricanes looked good through the season’s first weeks, but they had yet to really be changed.

Saturday night, they were very much challenged. Unsurprisingly, the Hurricanes were unable to hang with the No. 1 Tigers.

Clemson beat Miami, 42-17, in a dominant performance on Saturday night. The Tigers looked like a legitimate national title frontrunner. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, looked like a solid team that was overmatched on the big stage.

So, is Miami back?

The answer is no.

Everyone made the same “back” joke after watching the Hurricanes and the Tigers play on Saturday night. The U is not back – not yet, anyway.

Miami looks to be what what I thought. They won some games early which got everyone excited so they can repeat that tired ass line “is Miami back for real?”. No, the answer is always no. They will never reduplicate those teams, period. They are a good team… not top 10 good. — Kory (@Kory_B12C) October 11, 2020

Things that are not back:

Texas

Miami — Kyle (@K_McCall_STL) October 11, 2020

You’re not back Miami. But you are back to everyone’s expectations — Clemson Tom 🐅 (@ClemsonTom) October 11, 2020

Now, Miami does appear to be improved compared to recent seasons. The Hurricanes have a dynamic quarterback in D’Eriq King and some promising athletes across the field. Miami is starting to build some momentum under head coach Manny Diaz and the future could be bright for the program.

Still, The U is a ways away from competing on a national stage with a program like Clemson. And, until the Hurricanes are able to do that, they will not be “back.”