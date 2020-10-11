The Spun

Everyone Made The Same Joke About Miami After Saturday’s Game

Miami Hurricanes cheerleaders performing during a game.MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 24: The Miami Hurricanes cheerleaders perform during a game against the Clemson Tigers at Sun Life Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Is Miami back?

That’s the question everyone wanted to know the answer to heading into Saturday night’s game against No. 1 Clemson. The Hurricanes looked good through the season’s first weeks, but they had yet to really be changed.

Saturday night, they were very much challenged. Unsurprisingly, the Hurricanes were unable to hang with the No. 1 Tigers.

Clemson beat Miami, 42-17, in a dominant performance on Saturday night. The Tigers looked like a legitimate national title frontrunner. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, looked like a solid team that was overmatched on the big stage.

So, is Miami back?

The answer is no.

Everyone made the same “back” joke after watching the Hurricanes and the Tigers play on Saturday night. The U is not back – not yet, anyway.

Now, Miami does appear to be improved compared to recent seasons. The Hurricanes have a dynamic quarterback in D’Eriq King and some promising athletes across the field. Miami is starting to build some momentum under head coach Manny Diaz and the future could be bright for the program.

Still, The U is a ways away from competing on a national stage with a program like Clemson. And, until the Hurricanes are able to do that, they will not be “back.”


