Miami OC Looks Ahead To Week 1 Alabama Game

The Miami Hurricanes will have their work cut out for them in Week 1 of the 2021 college football season. Wasting no time in scheduling a marquee matchup, the South Florida program is set to take on the defending-champion Alabama Crimson Tide in their opening game.

While Nick Saban and the dominant Bama program are certainly enough to strike fear into the heart of any opponent, Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee seems up for the challenge.

When asked about the Week 1 matchup during an appearance on ACC Network’s Packer and Durham Show, the second-year OC/quarterbacks coach gave a confident response.

Holding three years of OC experience with Bama’s arch-rival Auburn program (2013-16), Lashlee knows exactly what it means to take on the Tide.

“The reason you come to the University of Miami is to play in games like that and coach in games like that,” Lashlee said. “We have so much respect for them. I spent six years at Auburn, so I know very well what we are about to face. They are the best team in college football over the past 10 years. They are a phenomenal program with a phenomenal defense. It is going to be a great challenge for us.

“If you are a competitor, you come to the University of Miami to play in games like this against a program like Alabama to kickoff the season. You get all summer to prepare for something and you know right out of the gates where you stand. We are excited about the opportunity.”

In his first season with the Hurricanes in 2020, Lashlee led his offense to a fourth-place scoring rank in the ACC — logging 340 total points on 34.0 points per game. Behind this solid offensive unit, Miami finished the year with an impressive 8-3 record.

Unfortunately for Lashlee and the Hurricanes, the team’s season ended with a devastating ACL tear for star quarterback D’Eriq King in a bowl-game loss to Oklahoma State. As an integral cog in Lashlee’s offensive system, King’s return will have major implications on this Bama matchup.

As part of the Chick-fil-A kickoff series, the Miami-Alabama matchup will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Earlier this week, it was announced that the stadium will be at full capacity for this opening-week contest.

According to ESPN’s preseason rankings, the No. 2 Tide will take on the No. 25 Hurricanes.

The game will kickoff Saturday, Sep. 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.