Miami QB D’Eriq King Has Already Landed 4 Endorsements

Last night at midnight, a new NCAA policy allowing collegiate athletes from all three divisions to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) officially went into effect.

Less than 24 hours after the change, countless star athletes have wasted no time in taking advantage of their unprecedented opportunity.

According to ProFootballFocus College, Miami quarterback D’Eriq King has already landed four endorsement deals. The Hurricanes senior is now sponsored by College Hunks Moving Company, The Wharf (event venue in Miami), Murphy Auto Group and Dreamfield.

— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 1, 2021

The most intriguing of these deals is with final name on that list. Just after midnight last night, King signed on with Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton as a co-founder of Dreamfield, an NIL-based platform focused on helping other college athletes make the most of this new rule change. The group will book live events for student athletes, including autographs signings, meet-and-greets and public speaking engagements.

King and Milton will serve as the faces of the platform as they recruit other student-athletes to join.

Dreamfield will also dive into the red-hot non-fungible token (NFT) market. Milton’s digital trading card is believed to be the first NFT for an active collegiate athlete in history. King is expected to have his card released sometime in late July, per ESPN.

Needless to say, King is capitalizing on this unique opportunity.

Transferring to Miami after four years with Houston (2016-19), the super-senior QB will take on his sixth collegiate season in 2021.