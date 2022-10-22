Miami Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke Leaves Game With Apparent Injury
The Miami Hurricanes could be down sophomore quarterback Tyler Van Dyke for the rest of the day after taking a hit from two Duke defenders.
Van Dyke landed hard on his right side and was taken back to the locker room for what's being reported as a shoulder injury.
The college football world reacted to the tough news in real time on social media.
"Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke leaves game w/apparent right shoulder injury. Duke leads 17-7 midway thru 2nd," tweeted Brett McMurphy.
"Miami has three fumbles, potentially lost QB [Tyler Van Dyke] and trails Duke 17-7," said ESPN's Andre Adelson.
"Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke went to the locker room after getting rolled up on after his sack. Was holding his right shoulder/arm. Canes down 17-7 to Duke midway through second quarter," shared Bryan Fischer.
"WQAM says Tyler Van Dyke is in the X-ray room," reported Tim Reynolds.
Van Dyke is said to be listed as "doubtful" to return.