Miami Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke Leaves Game With Apparent Injury

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Tyler Van Dyke #9 of the Miami Hurricanes throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Hurricanes could be down sophomore quarterback Tyler Van Dyke for the rest of the day after taking a hit from two Duke defenders.

Van Dyke landed hard on his right side and was taken back to the locker room for what's being reported as a shoulder injury.

The college football world reacted to the tough news in real time on social media.

"Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke leaves game w/apparent right shoulder injury. Duke leads 17-7 midway thru 2nd," tweeted Brett McMurphy.

"Miami has three fumbles, potentially lost QB [Tyler Van Dyke] and trails Duke 17-7," said ESPN's Andre Adelson.

"Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke went to the locker room after getting rolled up on after his sack. Was holding his right shoulder/arm. Canes down 17-7 to Duke midway through second quarter," shared Bryan Fischer.

"WQAM says Tyler Van Dyke is in the X-ray room," reported Tim Reynolds.

Van Dyke is said to be listed as "doubtful" to return.