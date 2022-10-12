Micah Parsons Announces His Status For The Eagles Game

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Denver Broncos quarteback Teddy Bridgewater in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys fans received a slight scare when defensive superstar Micah Parsons missed practice.

Parsons left last weekend's game against the Los Angeles Rams before eventually returning. However, there was some concern over whether or not he'd be able to play a pivotal divisional contest against the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend after he missed practice today.

While he missed practice, Parsons made it clear he won't be missing this weekend's game. "There's no question" Parsons responded when asked if he would be playing against Philadelphia.

“Just taking it easy," he added, via reporter Todd Archer. "Don’t really want to push it. Just letting it rest and working, grinding it out so that I’ll be ready on Sunday."

The former No. 12 overall pick is right in the thick of the NFL Defensive Player of the Year conversation

He and the Cowboys defense have held up their end of the bargain with star quarterback Dak Prescott sidelined. Dallas is 4-0 this season with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center and the defense is a major reason why.

Parsons and company will hope to keep the momentum going this weekend.