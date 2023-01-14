Micah Parsons Announces Major Personal News 2 Days Before Playoff Game

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

This weekend's playoff game will be one Micah Parsons will never forget. Not because it'll be against Tom Brady and the Bucs, but it'll be his first as a father.

Taking to Twitter Saturday, the Cowboys star linebacker shared some incredible personal news: he's going to be a girl dad.

"7.1 [pounds]!" Parsons posted. "Thank you God for blessing me with most beautiful baby girl!"

Fans reacted to Micah's special announcement shortly after.

"Nothing like it, man," said Luke Easterling. "Congrats!"

"OMG CONGRATS!!!" a fan replied.

"Congrats My Boy .. !" tweeted Pat Surtain II.

"New member of #CowboysNation.. congrats."

"If Micah has a run like most athletes do after having children, we win the [Super Bowl]," a Cowboys fan predicted.

"Micah 7.1 sacks incoming! Brady beware."

Congrats to Micah and the Parsons family!