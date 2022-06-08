Micah Parsons Bat Story Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Linebacker Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys take the field before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons had to make sure he had the right baseball bat for a home run derby.

Parsons went through batting practice for the Cowboys' annual Reliant Energy HR Derby before realizing that those bats stunk. Parsons then went to Dicks Sporting Goods and bought a $500 bat.

Sometimes, you gotta do what you gotta do, especially when you have a chance to put on a show for your fanbase.

Cowboys fans got a good kick out of this one on social media.

It's likely that he'll have this same mentality in football, especially if he doesn't like parts of his equipment on the field.

Parsons will be a strong candidate to win the NFL's Defensive Player Of the Year award after almost winning it in 2021. He finished his rookie season with 84 total tackles (64 solo) along with 13 sacks and three forced fumbles.

He also won the NFL’s Defensive Rookie Of the Year award due to those numbers.

The Cowboys got a pretty good one in Parsons.