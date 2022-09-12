Micah Parsons Calls Out Viral Clip: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Denver Broncos quarteback Teddy Bridgewater in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons didn't like how Leonard Fournette teamed up with Josh Wells to block him.

Parsons saw the highlight of him getting knocked on his back and told fans to go watch the tape when it was just him against Fournette.

"Now go watch the tape! And see what happened when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight pus**y !! Stop hyping this weak as* sh*t it’s football!!"

NFL fans have been a bit mixed with their reactions to Parsons' tweet.

Parsons will have to play through these kinds of blocks all season. Other teams aren't going to make it easy for him to make plays.

If he's able to figure out a way around them, he's going to be even tougher to stop.