Micah Parsons Dominating Practice: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons looks primed for another outstanding season in 2022.

After showing out against his teammates in the first couple weeks of Dallas Cowboys training camp, the All-Pro pass rusher is continuing that dominance in today's joint practice with the Denver Broncos.

"Anyone who saw Cowboys LB Micah Parsons’ dominance as push rusher in Oxnard and was concerned about RT Terence Steele can take solace in the clinic he is running now vs. Broncos RT Calvin Anderson. Parsons is just rare," Cowboys insider Michael Gahlken reports.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these reports.

"Hes the best Defensive player in the NFL currently*. Yes, better than TJ Watt, Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett. He may break the sack record. Yes i am biased," one fan wrote.

"Concerns about right tackle are valid, but we should keep in mind Micah Parsons is a top 5 pass rusher in the entire league," another added.

"This does make me feel a little better," another said.

In his first NFL season, Parsons solidified himself as one of the best defensive players in the league. The 12th overall pick in the 2021 draft logged 84 tackles, 13.0 sacks and three forced fumbles through 16 regular season games this past season.

What are your expectations for Parsons in Year 2?