Micah Parsons Furious With ESPN Analyst's Tee Higgins Comment

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

On Tuesday, ESPN NFL analyst Bart Scott blamed the cardiac arrest of Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin tackled Higgins on a completely routine football play during the first quarter of last night's game in Cincinnati. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was taken off the field in an ambulance.

Scott suggested that Higgins is responsible for the tragedy because he "lowered his helmet" into Hamlin.

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons is furious with this suggestion from Scott.

"Yoo are we serious?!!?why do we let some people speak on tv?! This was a freak incident but putting fault on another player is wild! They should make some of these guys go over lines or something or not even give them a seat at the table!" Parsons wrote on Twitter.

Scott is an outlier with this opinion. Many fans and analysts from around the football world have reached out with messages of support for Higgins in what is likely an extremely difficult time for the Bengals wideout.

Hamlin is still in critical condition at a local Cincinnati hospital.