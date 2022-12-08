Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.

"Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah."

This tweet from Parsons immediately went viral.

Whelan was mentioned in a prisoner swap for months. However, the deal that was agreed to today was strictly a one-for-one exchange

Griner's wife, Cherelle, said she will fight hard to bring Whelan back home.

"I will remain committed to the work of getting every American home, including Paul," Griner told reporters.

Whelan's brother, David, called this Thursday a disappointing day for the family.

"That early warning meant that our family has been able to mentally prepare for what is now a public disappointment for us. And a catastrophe for Paul," David Whelan said, via NBC News. "I do not know if he is aware yet, although he will surely learn from Russian media."