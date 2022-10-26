Micah Parsons Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Justin Fields

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are up against one of the most athletic QBs in the league when they face Justin Fields and the Bears this weekend.

But Micah Parsons doesn't seem to be too concerned with the mobile quarterbacks in his conference.

When asked if Fields is faster than Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, the All-Pro responded: "None of them are faster than me so I don’t really think that’s a problem. At the end of day we just got to get them to the ground."

Parsons was later asked if he's faster than Fields. To which the linebacker replied, "Yeah. I mean he knows it too. We’ve raced multiple times. We actually raced our 40 times back when he was coming out, beat him in that. It’s not even close."

The young LB certainly isn't lacking in confidence. And why should he be?

Since coming onto the NFL scene, Parsons has quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. He'll look to show why Fields should be worried about him come 1 PM ET on Sunday.