Micah Parsons Has Honest Reaction To Playoff Loss vs. 49ers

Despite a strong belief that they could make a deep postseason run this year, the Dallas Cowboys fell short of expectations with a disappointing first-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

An improved defensive unit led by superstar rookie Micah Parsons was one of the many reasons fans and analysts from around the league felt the Cowboys had a shot to compete for a title this past season.

On Friday, Parsons addressed his team’s crushing 23-17 Wild Card loss to the Niners.

“I don’t think we came out to play championship football. We gave up too much free stuff and in a game like that you have to work for every yard,” he said during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

“You could definitely feel the nerves. A lot of pressure,” he continued. “You gotta win that game.”

"I don't think we came out to play championship football. We gave up too much free stuff and in a game like that you have to work for every yard. You could definitely feel the nerves. A lot of pressure… You gotta win that game."@MicahhParsons11 on #DallasCowboys playoff loss pic.twitter.com/IkJGdxZUrd — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 25, 2022

Parsons and the Cowboys defense were ultimately unable to stop the Niners’ run-heavy offensive attack — allowing a whopping 169 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo-led offense also logged 172 yards through the air for a combined 341 total yards.

In 2022, Parsons will look to build on the already impressive resume he amassed in his rookie campaign. Through 16 games, the defensive rookie of the year notched 13.0 sacks, 84 tackles 30 QB hits, a Pro-Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro honors.