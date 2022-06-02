Micah Parsons Has Warning For Teammate: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Linebacker Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys take the field before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons is ready to keep growing as a player heading into his sophomore campaign.

Parsons issued a warning for defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence after he beat him in sacks as a rookie. He thinks that's only going to continue moving forward.

“I’m sorry to tell him he’s never getting that back," Parsons said.

Parsons was a one-man wrecking crew for the Cowboys in 2021. Hee finished with 84 total tackles (64 solo) along with 13 sacks and three forced fumbles.

He then topped it off by winning the NFL’s Defensive Rookie Of the Year award and was a finalist for the NFL's Defensive Player Of the Year before T.J. Watt took that one home.

The NFL world loved the response from Parsons.

If he can put up even better numbers this season, he'll have another great shot at winning DPOY for the first time.