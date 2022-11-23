Micah Parsons Hints At Playing Different Position

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons is one of the most dynamic athletes in the NFL.

With that in mind, it's not out of the question that he could play multiple positions at the highest level.

The defensive superstar was recently spotted at Cowboys practice taking snaps as a running back. He was asked if this eyebrow-raising practice routine had any possible validity moving forward.

"That might be something that’s coming up,” he said with a smile, per team insider Jon Machota. “I don’t know. Maybe I’m just taking snaps.”

Parsons is already able to fill multiple roles on the defensive side of the ball. Could he really make the switch over to the offensive side?

At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Parsons would be a great deal to handle with the ball in his hands. In addition to his strength and size, the outside linebacker also has some real speed — running a 4.39 40-yard dash time at the 2021 combine.

Parsons played some running back during high school career, and he was pretty good at it. Take a look at some highlights here:

The Cowboys already have two solid running back options in Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

Parsons is a leading contender for this year's Defensive Player of the Year award.