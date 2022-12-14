Micah Parsons Makes His Thoughts On Jalen Hurts Very Clear

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles is sacked by the Dallas Cowboys defense including Micah Parsons #11, Osa Odighizuwa #97, and Jaylon Smith #9 in the second half at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons isn't sold on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts just yet.

Despite Hurts being the frontrunner for MVP right now, Parsons is wondering who is responsible for his success. During a recent appearance on Von Miller's podcast, Parsons suggested it's the team that has Hurts playing so well.

"Is it Hurts or the team?" Parsons questioned when the Eagles quarterback's name was mentioned.

Here's the full exchange.

Miller then noted that a matchup between the Cowboys and Eagles is coming up in just a few weeks. Parsons didn't shy away.

"Yeah, it’s coming up," he said. "I’m not trying to make no enemies. I just love the game so much. And I understand it so much that, like, I can’t— when things are off, I just can’t hold it in. I almost gotta say something."

The Cowboys host the Eagles on Christmas Eve. Fans were already anticipating the matchup, but now it will be must-see TV.