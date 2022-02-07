Micah Parsons Reacts To Dan Quinn’s Return To Cowboys

For a while, it was looking like the Dallas Cowboys would be in the market for new coordinators on both sides of the ball. However, that no longer seems to be the case.

One of those coordinators was Dan Quinn, who took a number of interviews for head coaching gigs around the league. And was even seen as a finalist in some cases.

And so the Dallas Cowboys now get to keep both their coordinators, OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn. https://t.co/OXyWoiZRo3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2022

But DQ should be back in Dallas. Much to the enjoyment of Cowboys standout linebacker Micah Parsons; who is really looking forward to another year under Quinn’s direction.

“The more we get this going, the more we get guys to buy into what Q’s trying to build in Dallas, the better we’re going to get,” Parsons said, via ESPN.com. “I think we have one of the better defenses in the league this year and we’re only going to get better with the more experience.”

Micah Parsons on how Dan Quinn was able to turn the Cowboys defense around in one year (Video: @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/sxIWZLWdPK — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 27, 2022

Quinn’s leadership and change of scheme, paired with the emergence of young Cowboys defenders Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs, changed life in Dallas on that side of the ball.

The Cowboys defense was ballhawking. With Parsons putting unrelenting pressure on opposing quarterbacks coming off the edge, on his way to what will likely be Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Hopefully, with the ‘Boys back in town, Dallas can further improve on their NFC East-leading 12-5 2021 record.