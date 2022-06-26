Micah Parsons Reveals Big Goal: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys during play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Late last week, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons declared that his goal for the 2022 NFL season is to break the single-season sack record.

Parsons said that after getting 13 sacks as a rookie, he expects to record at least 15 in 2022. His goal is to hit 23 and pass the record currently held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.

"Yeah, 15's like the minimum... But definitely 23 is that goal, to break the record," Parsons said.

Cowboys fans seem to believe that it's possible for Parsons to break that record depending on how the team uses him. Between the scheme and his drive, they believe he can be Defensive Player of the Year this coming season.

Micah Parsons proved to be one of the NFL's top linebackers as a rookie in 2021. In 16 games he had 84 tackles, 13 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and 30 QB hits.

For his efforts, Parsons earned Pro Bowl, First-Team All-Pro and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He also finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The former Penn State star can clearly do it all. 2022 will demonstrate whether he's an elite pass rusher on top of being elite at just about everything else he does.

Will Micah Parsons break the NFL sack record in 2022? If not, how many will he have this season?