Micah Parsons Reveals His No. 1 Goal As An NFL Player

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Denver Broncos quarteback Teddy Bridgewater in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Micah Parsons is ready to take the NFL by storm this season.

The NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year said on Thursday that he wants to be the best player in the league.

“I don’t want to be anything short of the No. 1 (player in the NFL). That’s the type of confidence I have. I want to be the best. I want to be feared," Parsons said.

He then went on to say that in order to accomplish that goal, he needs to be dominant every week.

Parsons was an absolute magician for the Cowboys last season. He finished with 84 total tackles (64 solo), 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three passes defended.

He's a prime candidate to win the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year alongside Steelers pass rusher, T.J. Watt.

The Cowboys could be a force to be reckoned with if Parsons reaches an even higher level.