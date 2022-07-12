Micah Parsons Reveals His Pick For NFL's Best Defensive Player

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Denver Broncos quarteback Teddy Bridgewater in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons was one of the most impactful players in the league last season.

But when it comes to his thoughts on who the NFL's best is on his side of the ball, he says its teammate Trevon Diggs.

“Without a doubt I thought he was the best defensive player in the league last year,” Parsons told USA Today. “We’ve seen 20 sacks before. But in this era, we’ve never seen anyone reach 10-plus interceptions. So it’s disrespectful to me, because I think he deserves all the credit in the world and deserves to be named a top-five corner if not the best corner in the league.”

Speaking on what makes his teammate so great, Parsons pointed to a number of traits.

... his confidence, his willingness to go after the ball. I’ve seen a lot of corners not give up yards, but their teams aren’t winning games. This league is about how many times you can get the ball back, and you get the ball back with turnovers. I’d take that any day of the week.

Parsons went on to say that he believes he and Diggs can become one of the top defensive duos in the NFL if they continue to learn and stick together.

They're certainly off to a good start.