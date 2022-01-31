Micah Parsons Reveals His Pick For NFL’s Best Player

We know where Micah Parsons‘ vote is going when the NFL Network does their Top 100 list. On Monday, the Cowboys standout rookie had some major praise for Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Kupp certainly has a fan in Parsons, who tweeted: “Cooper Kupp has been the best player in the NFL AND IT HASN’T BEEN CLOSE!”

Cooper Kupp has a fan in Micah Parsons 👏 pic.twitter.com/ilzY9oyejV — PFF (@PFF) January 31, 2022

Kupp continued his tremendous 2021-2022 season with another monster performance in the NFC Championship game. The NFL’s triple crown receiver nabbed 11 more balls for 142 yards and a pair of scores against a tough 49ers defense on the way to a 20-17 win.

The East Washington product put up unreal numbers in his first year with Matthew Stafford behind center. Catching 145 passes for 1.947 yards and 16 touchdowns in 17 regular season games.

COOPER KUPP STRIKES FIRST FOR THE RAMS ‼️ (via @nfl)pic.twitter.com/7IHMq66AiZ — ESPN (@espn) January 31, 2022

Kupp showcases incredible route running and run after the catch ability. And paired with Sean McVay’s offensive scheme, the star WR is virtually unguardable. It’s not often a receiver’s name is mentioned in NFL MVP talks, but Kupp’s production was so otherworldly, it’d be criminal for him not to be in the discussion.

Now Kupp and the Rams find themselves in their second Super Bowl appearance of the McVay era. This time, hoping for a different result.