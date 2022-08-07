Micah Parsons Reveals The No. 1 Thing That Motivates Him

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Micah Parsons thrived in his first NFL season as a sideline-to-sideline middle linebacker turned premier edge rusher.

Parsons racked up 84 tackles and 13 sacks on his way to Pro Bowl, first-team All-Pro and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

When it comes to what motivates him to achieve so much, the former 12th overall pick looks to greats in other sports, as well as something that the Cowboys haven't achieved in a quarter-century.

Via Jon Machota:

The thing that keeps me driving is just my competitive nature. You look at all the great players like MJ, you look at LeBron and Kobe, they always have this drive to do something bigger than what was ever done before. Bringing a Super Bowl is where my mind's at, and that's what drives me.

Parsons' family also plays a role in the young backer's approach to the game.

... personally, I want to do for my family and this team and what I know I can accomplish with my abilities, that's what drives me. We talk all the time about so much talent of youth and older kids that just go to waste, and I don't want this to go to waste. I just want to be an example. That's what drives me for my city and for my family.

He'll try to follow up his rookie year with an even better sophomore season and more playoff success.