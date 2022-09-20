Micah Parsons Reveals What Cowboys Said In Postgame Locker Room

On Sunday, the injury-ridden Dallas Cowboys notched an unexpected victory over the reigning Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals.

Not many people had the Cooper Rush-lead Cowboys as Week 2 winners. Star pass rusher Micah Parsons said the team had to block out those doubters in order to claim this upset victory.

“All the whispers, the Dallas Cowboys this, the Dallas Cowboys that. We just bought into each other and said F what everybody else thinks, this is about us. And I think we came out and proved that,” Parsons said, per team insider Jon Machota.

After an outstanding Defensive Rookie of the Year performance in 2021, Parsons is off to a red-hot start in 2022. The former No. 8 overall pick currently leads the NFL in sacks with 4.0. He notched 2.0 on Joe Burrow during Sunday's 20-17 victory.

The Cowboys are now 1-1 to start the year despite an early injury for starting quarterback Dak Prescott.

Dallas will face off against the New York Giants in Week 3.