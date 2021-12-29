Micah Parsons Reveals What He Watches For Motivation

Cowboys rookie standout Micah Parsons has found some new motivational tactics as Dallas preps for a postseason run. Speaking to the media Wednesday, Parsons revealed his newfound motivation comes from… Animal Planet?

Per The Athletic’s Jon Machota, “Micah Parsons said he has been studying more animal videos for motivation. Since he’s the lion, he was trying to find an animal for Trevon Diggs. He settled on an eagle. ‘He owns the air and I own the ground.'”

Whatever Parsons is doing, it’s working. The Penn State product has wrecked havoc on opposing offenses and is under serious consideration for Defensive Player of the Year honors.

15 games into his career, Micah has racked up 13 sacks, 79 tackles, three forced fumbles and three passes defensed.

Parson’s teammate in the defensive backfield has been just as impressive. After a promising rookie campaign, cornerback Trevon Diggs has a league-leading 11 interceptions. Two of which he’s taken to the house for touchdowns.

It’s been quite the turnaround for the Dallas defense, which was full of holes last season. Since Dan Quinn’s arrival, the ‘Boys are getting after it on D. A big reason why they clinched the 2021 NFC East title.