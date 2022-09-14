Micah Parsons Reveals Why He No-Showed TV Appearance

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

A lot was made about Micah Parsons ghosting Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless of Undisputed on Tuesday.

He was expected to go on the show and talk about the 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That said, he spoke to the media on Wednesday and said that he didn't think it was appropriate to be on the show after Dak Prescott got hurt.

"As my starting QB went down and we lost, I just didn’t think it was appropriate for me to be on a show at that point. At this time, I need to step up and be a leader. It shouldn’t be on TV, it should be in this locker room," Parsons said.

This would go in line with the theory that some had that he was still emotional coming off the loss.

When Bayless was touching on the absence on Tuesday morning, he confirmed that he's hoping to see Parsons on the show next week and in the weeks after.

A Cowboys win could up the chances of Parsons making an appearance next week. They play the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.