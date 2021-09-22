Micah Parsons Sends Clear Message About His Role On Defense

Micah Parsons was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 draft as a linebacker. But now through the first two weeks of his rookie season, the former Penn State standout has evolved into a versatile defensive weapon for the Cowboys.

With the absence of starting edge rushers DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory in Week 2, Parsons was given the opportunity to show his talent at the defensive end position.

The first-round pick certainly rose to the occasion in Dallas’ 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, logging four QB hits and a crucial 18-yard sack on Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter.

Lawrence is set to miss 6-8 weeks with a broken foot, but Gregory is scheduled to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list later this week.

When asked about his pass-rushing role moving forward, Parsons said he’s up for whatever the Cowboys give him. As a young and eager 22 year old, the talented defender said he expects to consistently rotate between linebacker and defensive end duties, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Micah Parsons plans to have games this season where he consistently rotates from DE to linebacker in different situations. “It’s something that I can handle. … I don’t need pace. When you got a wild bull, you don’t just let him pace, you let him run.” https://t.co/d4C8alEdA7 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 22, 2021

Parsons seems to be welcoming this new edge-rush role with open arms. The rookie talent is eager to get after opposing quarterbacks for the rest of the season, including Eagles QB Jalen Hurts this weekend.

“Every quarterback is on the hit list. I want all of them,” Parsons said. “Hurts is on the hit list now, too. You got to look at it like you’re trying to be like The Terminator out there.”

Parsons and the Cowboys defense will take on the Eagles in primetime on Monday night.