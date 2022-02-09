Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had one of the great rookie seasons in recent memory. In 16 games, the first-round pick out of Penn State racked up 84 tackles, 13 sacks, 30 QB hits and three forced fumbles.

Even more impressive, he did it all injured. On Wednesday, Parsons told Bleacher Report that he hyperextended his knee back in training camp and was never quite right since.

Per Cowboys reporter Jon Machota, “Micah Parsons said … he hyperextended his knee in the training camp practice with the Rams.” Adding, “Bothered him all season.”

“It was just something that kept lingering,” Parsons said. “When you hyperextend something it needs rest. But I was like, ‘I can’t take no rest.'”

Parson’s injury reveal had NFL fans shocked.

“Did what he did on a hyperextended knee,” a fan replied. “Gotdamn.”

“Wait… that was an injured Micah Parsons???” asked KD Drummond. “Muahahahahaha.”

Bleacher Report‘s Taylor Rooks let the tweet speak for itself.

“Dude was the best defensive player in the league on a bad wheel,” said one user.

Micah Parsons balled out all season and quickly established himself as one of the top defenders in the NFL.

If it’s only up from here, that’s a scary proposition for the rest of the league.