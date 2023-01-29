Micah Parsons Ticked Off Eagles Fans With Tweet Today

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 16: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) looks on during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 16, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had fun trolling the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. As you might imagine, the "message" isn't going over well with the fans.

Even though his team (the Dallas Cowboys) are on the couch watching, he still managed to tweet about how Eagles players didn't want to tackle Christian McCaffrey in the first half, which led to a touchdown.

"Lol, eagles don’t want to tackle lol wow," Parsons tweeted.

The city of brotherly love didn't take kindly to this tweet, especially since the Cowboys and Eagles hate each other.

"lol, cowboys don't want to play in the NFC Championship Game lol wow," one tweet read.

Parsons' tweet aged like milk since the Eagles have gone on to score 14 straight points since McCaffrey's touchdown. That's more points that Parson's entire team was able to score in the NFC Divisional Round against the 49ers last week.

The Eagles are currently up 21-7 late in the third quarter as they try and advance to the Super Bowl in two weeks.

You can watch the rest of the NFC Championship Game on FOX. Philadelphia lead 28-7 late in the third quarter.