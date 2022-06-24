Micah Parsons Wants To Break Sack Record: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

After winning Rookie of the Year and nearly winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has big ambitions for 2022.

Speaking to CBS' Cody Benjamin, Parsons declared that he's chasing the NFL single season sack record next. He believes that 15 sacks is his minimum but that he can get to 23.

"Yeah, 15's like the minimum... But definitely 23 is that goal, to break the record."

The record is 22.5 sacks, set by Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan in 2001 and tied by T.J. Watt just last season.

The NFL world certainly likes Parsons' confidence.

Several players - including former Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Ware - have come close to reaching 23 sacks in a season but all have fallen short

But with the advent of the 17-game season, it seems like only a matter of time before the record is broken. That extra game will give tons of players a lot of extra breathing room to get after the quarterback and take the record.

T.J. Watt almost broke the record in the first year of the 17-game season thanks to a five-sack explosion in the final two weeks of the season. And that included two games missed due to injury.

If Parsons is even a little better than last year, the opportunity to take the record all for himself is in striking distance.

Will Micah Parsons break the record?