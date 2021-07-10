Team USA Gold Medal Favorite Is Refusing Vaccination

A Team USA swimming member who’s favored to medal at the Olympics in Tokyo has admitted to refusing the vaccine.

Michael Andrew, 22, admitted to reporters that he will not get the COVID-19 vaccine prior to heading to Japan for the Summer Olympics.

The U.S. swimming star is arguably the favorite in freestyle and breaststroke competitions.

“My reason behind it is I, for one, it was kind of a last moment, I didn’t want to put anything in my body that I didn’t know how I would potentially react to. As an athlete on the elite level, everything we do is very calculated. For me in the training cycle, especially leading up to trials, I didn’t want to risk any days out, because we do know that there are periods where, getting the vaccine, you have to deal with some days off,” Andrew said, per Yahoo! Sports.

“But as far as that goes, U.S.A. Swimming and all of us here have been through a very strict protocol with lots of testing, masks, socially distant, obviously staying away from the crowds, everything like that. And going into Tokyo, the same thing, with testing every day. So we feel very safe and protected, knowing that we’re minimizing risk as much as possible.”

The Summer Olympics recently announced that no fans will be allowed inside the venues due to spikes in the country.

Vaccination remains optional for athletes, though more than 80 percent of Olympic qualifiers have reportedly received it.