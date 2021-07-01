Michael Beasley Reportedly Signs With NBA Summer Team

NBA veteran Michael Beasley has reportedly signed to play for the Portland Trail Blazers’ Summer League team this August, per insider Shams Charania.

Beasly hasn’t been on an NBA roster since his most recent season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018-19.

Michael Beasley will play for the Blazers Summer League team in August, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/VwQ1Omcgk8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 1, 2021

Through his one-and-done season with Kansas State in 2007-08, Beasley averaged a staggering 26.2 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. His outstanding collegiate play earned him a No. 2 overall draft pick to the Miami Heat in the 2008 draft.

Beasley played 11 seasons in the NBA, playing for seven different franchises along the way. Through his career so far, the journeyman has averaged 12.4 ppg. His best season came in 2010-11 when he averaged 19.2 ppg for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The NBA vet had multiple stints in the Chinese league sprinkled throughout his professional career. Following brief stays with the Shanghai Sharks (2014–2015) and the Shandong Golden Stars (2015–2016), Beasley signed with the Guangdong Southern Tigers after he was waived from the NBA in 2019.

His most recent NBA comeback attempt happened in 2020 when he signed as a reserve for the Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately, that comeback ended before it could begin as he tested positive for COVID-19.

Playing for the Blazers’ Summer League squad, Beasley will look to earn a roster spot on his eighth NBA franchise.