NFL World Reacts To Significant Cowboys Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys are currently holding their breath for wide receiver Michael Gallup on Sunday evening.

Gallup just caught a touchdown pass against the Arizona Cardinals, but he had to be helped off the field with an apparent knee injury.

The left knee of the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver appeared to buckle when he came down with the catch in the second quarter.

It didn’t look good.

Michael Gallup with a touchdown catch and what could be a bad knee injury. Left knee appeared to buckle as he turned for the back-shoulder throw. He's up and walking off but with some help. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 2, 2022

This would be a crushing blow to the Cowboys’ offense, but it would be especially cruel to Gallup, who’s set to hit free agency.

Gallup has already been ruled out for the rest of the game.

OH, NO: Please don't let Michael Gallup have a serious knee injury on that amazing touchdown catch. It appeared to buckle a little as he spun. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 2, 2022

That did not look good for Gallup. Knee looked like it buckled on the way up. Gr8 concentration, but that didn’t look good — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 2, 2022

I, and the Cowboys, have every ounce of confidence in Cedrick Wilson and Malik Turner… but Gallup is a huge loss. 5 is better than 4. — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) January 2, 2022

Michael Gallup is a stud He got injured on this play – hoping that he is okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UOYbNciqAJ — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 2, 2022

Hopefully the injury isn’t too serious and we’ll see Gallup back on the field at some point this season – whether it’s next week or in the postseason.

The Cowboys are trailing the Cardinals, 10-7, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is on FOX.