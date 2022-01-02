The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Significant Cowboys Injury News

Michael Gallup on the field for the Dallas Cowboys.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are currently holding their breath for wide receiver Michael Gallup on Sunday evening.

Gallup just caught a touchdown pass against the Arizona Cardinals, but he had to be helped off the field with an apparent knee injury.

The left knee of the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver appeared to buckle when he came down with the catch in the second quarter.

It didn’t look good.

This would be a crushing blow to the Cowboys’ offense, but it would be especially cruel to Gallup, who’s set to hit free agency.

Gallup has already been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Hopefully the injury isn’t too serious and we’ll see Gallup back on the field at some point this season – whether it’s next week or in the postseason.

The Cowboys are trailing the Cardinals, 10-7, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is on FOX.

