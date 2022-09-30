Michael Gallup Set To Make Season Debut: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is set to make his season debut on Sunday.

The 26-year-old wideout has been cleared to return for the first time since suffering a torn ACL during Week 17 of the 2021 season.

Gallup has no injury designation and will play against the Washington Commanders in Week 4.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this exciting news for Gallup and the Cowboys.

"Yessir welcome back 13!" one fan wrote.

"Bout to get real scary…" another said.

"Need him to go crazy this weekend," another added.

Gallup underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL back in February. Since then, his hit every mark on his recovery timeline. There was a chance he would suit up for Week 3's Monday night game against the Giants, but the Cowboys held him out out of an abundance of caution.

Gallup will provide a solid No. 2 target for Cooper Rush behind WR1 CeeDee Lamb. As one of Dak Prescott's favorite targets, he'll no doubt benefit from No. 4's return to the field sometime in the coming weeks.

It's unclear if Gallup will be held on a snap count restriction in Sunday's game.