Michael Gallup Takes Major Step Toward Return To Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup passed his physical and has been activated off the physically unable to perform list, per the league's transaction wire.

With this move, Gallup avoids a minimum four-game absence on the reserve/PUP list — earning a spot on the Cowboys' initial 53-man roster before this afternoon's final cuts.

Gallup has been inactive since tearing his ACL on a touchdown catch during Week 17 of the 2021 season. He's unlikely to suit up for the Cowboys' Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 11, but he's now expected to return sometime within the first four weeks of the season.

Team owner Jerry Jones recently said Gallup would be healthy enough to play in Week 1 "if it were the Super Bowl," but the team is being extra cautious with the return of their WR2.

Gallup is now available to practice with the Cowboys when he's ready.