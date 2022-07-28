Michael Gallup Unlikely To Play Week 1: Fans React

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is unlikely to take the field in Week 1.

According to team insider Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, an on-time start for the 26-year-old wideout is "not a reasonable possibility."

Gallup suffered a torn ACL and MCL during Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. There was never any real expectation that he would suit up for the Cowboys' Week 1 matchup.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Good thing Amari Coopers still on the team! Oh wait…" one fan wrote.

"If Ceedee misses time, its a wrap," another added.

"We expected this. I'm not drafting Gallup anywhere," one fantasy football fan said.

Gallup's MCL healed before he underwent surgery to repair his ACL in February. The Cowboys are reportedly encouraged by his progress, but he still has a ways to go before he's ready to get into full-time action.

Earlier this offseason, Gallup signed a five-year extension worth $62.5 million.

With Amari Cooper now in Cleveland, CeeDee Lamb will shoulder a heavy receiving load to start the 2022 season.