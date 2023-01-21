Michael Irvin: 1 NFL Team Is Dallas Cowboys 'Kryptonite'

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Michael Irvin is almost always over-confident in his former team's abilities.

Despite the Cowboys entering the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, he predicted the team would make the Super Bowl. Before the playoffs kicked off he had the Buffalo Bills knocking off his former team to win the Lombardi Trophy.

However, he might be changing his tune. Earlier this week, he made it clear he's terrified of the San Francisco 49ers and their ability to run the football.

He went so far as to call the 49ers Dallas' "kryptonite."

Here's what he said, via Audacy:

“I like this matchup the least out of all the matchups the Cowboys could have fallen up upon,” Irvin told hosts Damon Bruce and Ray Ratto. “I would rather have this in the NFC Championship game. If you have to do it, do it on that stage as opposed to doing it anytime before. I’ll tell you why, it’s because the San Francisco 49ers have all the kryptonite for the Dallas Cowboys.”

San Francisco eliminated Dallas from the playoffs last season and has a chance to do so yet again this year.

The 49ers and Cowboys kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.