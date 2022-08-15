Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday.

Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:

“If the Dallas Cowboys clean up these penalties, they will be chasing the [undefeated] 1972 Miami Dolphins," Irvin claimed. "When you got the No. 1 offense, clean up these penalties, they will be chasing the 1972 Dolphins. Did I say something crazy?”

The Cowboys led the NFL in penalties last year and that theme carried into this weekend's preseason opener as well.

Dallas dropped its first tune-up game against the Broncos, with head coach Mike McCarthy saying "The penalties are clearly too much." But he doesn't think it has anything to do with 2021.

17 penalties for 129 yards clearly won't be acceptable come regular season time. Especially if they plan on making good on Michael Irvin's prediction.