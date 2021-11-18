Michael Irvin Has A Blunt Message For Miami Football

On Monday, just two days after the Hurricanes football program lost a rivalry matchup against Florida State, the University of Miami announced the firing of longtime athletic director Blake James.

James, who took over as the school’s athletic director in 2013, played a major role in the hiring of current head coach Manny Diaz. Through his three years with the program so far, Diaz has amassed a 19-15 overall record — continuing to struggle into the 2021 season.

With a 5-5 record for a team that started the year ranked in the top 15, Diaz is certainly on the hot seat as the season comes to a close.

On Wednesday, former Miami superstar/Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin revealed his thoughts on the Canes’ current coaching situation.

“It’s time for Miami to find somebody to set Miami in the right direction,’’ Irvin told WQAM’s Channing Crowder and Marc Hochman, per the Miami Herald. “I don’t care if it’s somebody that’s been here before or somebody that’s not been before or somebody that God just dropped out of the damned sky. I don’t care. We just gotta find that person.”

When Irvin was a standout receiver for the Hurricanes, Miami was one of the most dominant programs in college football. Now, not so much.

The last time the team won a bowl game was in 2016. Under Diaz, the Hurricanes have an 0-2 bowl game record.

As of right now, Diaz’s future with Miami is cloudy at best. But with the recent changes to the program, a firing is certainly within the realm of possibility.