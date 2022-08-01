Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith Reunited: NFL Fans React

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Former teammates Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin speak on stage after Smith was announced as one of the newest enshrinees into the Hall of Fame during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2010 Press Conference held at the Greater Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center as part of media week for Super Bowl XLIV on February 6, 2010 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

It's been a long time since the dynastic Cowboys of the 1990's, so it was great for fans in Big D to see two-thirds of the triplets back together over the weekend.

On Saturday, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin linked up at the National Sports Collector's Convention.

"Double trouble 22 and 88!!!!" Irvin tweeted, tagging Cowboys Nation.

Fans reacted to the picture of Emmitt and the Playmaker on social media.

"The game just hasn’t been the same without these two," a Dallas fan replied.

"Man I miss you 2," another said. "Big time players that showed up and showed out in BIG TIME GAMES!"

"Greatness!!!!" another Cowboys fan tweeted.

"Name a better Duo??!!" another asked.

"Now THAT’S 'Dem Boys.'

Two gold jackets, six rings, 13 Pro Bowls, five first-team All-Pro selections in one photo.