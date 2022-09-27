Michael Irvin Going Viral Tuesday: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Michael Irvin was fired on Tuesday morning.

The former Dallas Cowboys receiver made an appearance on First Take with Stephen A. Smith and was hyped about his team's 23-16 win over the New York Giants.

The best part about that video is that Smith could only sit there and watch as Irvin kept going. He was hoping to gloat after another Cowboys loss but that didn't come to fruition.

NFL fans think that Irvin is hilarious for doing this on live television.

There's the possibility that Irvin will do this every week if the Cowboys keep winning.

Smith may not like it, but he's going to have to sit up there and let Irvin do his thing.